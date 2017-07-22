Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon

The FOX43 Weather Smart Team is monitoring the potential for severe weather Saturday. The region is in the Slight Risk category for severe weather this afternoon. On a scale of 1 to 5, it’s a 2.

It’s a warm and stuffy start to the region, but it’s quiet. There are some foggy spots, but the strong July sun cuts through it by about mid morning. Expect warm and hazy sunshine through the later portion of the morning, with temperatures boosting through the 70s and 80s.

By the afternoon, we watch for the development of organized shower and thunderstorm activity. All should be quiet through the noon hour, but it’s from about 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. when the initial window of opportunity for severe weather formation is expected. In our western counties, expect your window from about 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. The eastern half of the region needs to keep an eye to the sky from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. By the 5 o’clock hour, organized shower and thunderstorm activity ends, but a few isolated showers or strong thunderstorms can’t be entirely ruled out. In terms of threats, damaging winds and areas of flooding are the main concerns. Winds in excess of 60 miles per hour are possible, and torrential downpours could lead to flooding in poor drainage urban areas, in addition to smaller creeks and streams. Some small hail is possible, but lower on the threat scale. An isolated brief tornado is not out of the realm of possibilities, but it is a very minimal threat. Temperatures are into the 80s before the showers and storms move through, and a few spots could hit 90 degrees again. Humidity levels are a bit higher, and remain sticky and uncomfortable.

Stay with the FOX43 Weather Smart Team for updates throughout the day, including any severe weather warnings that may be issued. We’re also monitoring the threat for more severe weather on Sunday, so check in for updates on that as well.

Have a safe weekend!