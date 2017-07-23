Storms and heavy rain cause flooding in streets, basements in Dauphin Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- Storms and heavy rain caused flooding in several counties in Central Pennsylvania.

Inches of rain caused flooding on Ann Street in Middletown in Dauphin County.

Cars were stranded in the high water, and neighbors said basements were also flooded and damaged.

Crystal Holley, who lives on the street, said, "All of a sudden it was just downpouring and within 10 minutes the streets were flooded. You couldn't go nowhere, at all. It came and flooded everyone's basements, everyone's houses. It was a mess."

Holley said the water was so deep, one man was kayaking down the street and children were trying to swim in it.

Any Middletown resident in need of Red Cross Housing Assistance is urged to call Tom Foreman at (717) 844-4316