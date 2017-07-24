× Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly opening Direct TV account with unauthorized credit card

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The unauthorized use of a credit card to open a Direct TV account led to an arrest on several charges for a Harrisburg man, Lower Paxton Township police allege.

Police say that on January 21, they received a call reporting the fraudulent use of a credit card at an AT&T Store on the 4900 block of Jonestown Road. After investigating, police suspected Franklin Tejeda Cabral of fraudulently opening the Direct TV account without the customer’s permission.

An extensive investigation led to a warrant for Cabral’s arrest. He was taken into custody on July 10 by Lower Paxton Township police, who charged him with unlawful use of a computer, identity theft and access device fraud. He was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center and arraigned, receiving a bail order of $15,000.