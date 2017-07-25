× Lancaster County SPCA announces it is going out of business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Lancaster County SPCA has announced it is going out of business, with today, July 25, being its last day of operation an an open-admission shelter.

According to a press release, the SPCA is going out of business due to a failed business model and a lack of funds.

The shelter will cease operations in stages over the next few weeks, allowing time for the City of Lancaster and contracted municipalities to find arrangements to meet stray dog housing requirements that are dictated by Pennsylvania Dog Law.

July 25, will be the last day LCSPCA will operate as an open-admission shelter or the last day it will accept owner-surrendered pets and stray cats. As of July 26, the shelter will operate in a limited capacity as an animal control facility, accepting only stray dogs brought in by police officers from contracted municipalities and the City of Lancaster.

In an attempt to find homes for all the animals the shelter currently has, adoption fees for dogs have been reduced to $100 and all other animals will be free.Adopters will still need to complete an adoption process.

The City of Lancaster owns the Mary K. Dano Animal Shelter facility, out of which SPCA operates. The City of Lancaster is already seeking another organization to move into that facility.

An exact end date for SPCA to cease all shelter operations has not yet been established but it is believed it will likely be mid to late August, depending upon funding and number of animals in the shelter.