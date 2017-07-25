Penn State’s 1-2 punch takes day one preseason honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior quarterback Trace McSorley and junior running back Saquon Barkley received football preseason honors.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list.

McSorley was one of the top passers in the Big Ten during the 2016 season. He threw for 3,614 yards and recorded 29 touchdown passes while leading the conference in passing efficiency (156.9) and total offense (3,979).

Barkley, the reigning Graham-George Offensive Player and Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, rushed for more than 1,400 yards last year and led the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns (18) and all-purpose yardage (1,972).