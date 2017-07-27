× Mechanicsburg man held over for trial on charges of stalking, sharing intimate images of victim

MECHANICSBURG — A 41-year-old Mechanicsburg charged with stalking and other offenses was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on Monday, according to an Upper Allen Township police report.

Police say Steward A. Wire, of the 100 block of Sporting Hill Road, is charged with stalking, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, possession of obscene and other sexual materials and performances, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and harassment.

The victim in the case is an ex-girlfriend of Steward.

According to police, the victim reported in November 2016 that she was being harassed by Steward, who allegedly sent text messages to the father of her children, whom she was living with. The victim told police there was a PFA filed against Steward, but it had since expired. She also said Steward had a prior stalking conviction, which police say they confirmed.

On November 7, 2016, the victim said Steward posted a nude photo of her on his personal Facebook account. Police investigation determined that the photo was of the victim, and that it had also been posted to Instagram. The victim told police she had given the photo to Wire 15 years ago, and had not given him permission to disseminate it.

Police say they contacted Wire, who agreed to meet for an interview the following day. Wire then allegedly removed the photo from his Facebook page and did not show up for the meeting. Police say he did not respond to subsequent requests for a meeting.

Police were able to confirm through Facebook that the profile page belonged to Wire.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wire on May 1, 2017.