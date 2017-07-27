× Police investigating trespassing incident in Lower Chanceford Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident after two 18-year-old men were reportedly trespassing, in Lower Chanceford Township.

On July 25 at approximately 7:35 p.m., state police in York responded to the 3300 block of Green Branch Road for a report of an individual trespassing on private property.

Upon arrival, troopers found two 18-year-old men at the scene. One attempted to flee and fell down a steep hill, and was transported to the hospital via EMS.

The other male fled into wooded cliffs, and after an extensive search, he was found injured on a cliff.

The cliff could not be traversed without special equipment, and the man was removed via ropes and a backboard and was transported by boat to safety before being taken to York Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing to determine charges against both men and to determine if they were intoxicated at the time of the incident.