Police seek information on dog that bit 4-year-old boy at East Berlin Community Park

EAST BERLIN, Adams County — A 4-year-old boy was bitten on the ankle by a dog while riding a bicycle with his mother at the East Berlin Community Park Wednesday night, according to State Police.

Police say the dog was a tan/brindle colored pit bull. The dog was being walked by a woman and was on a leash at the time of the incident. The boy’s mother took him to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury, police say.

The boy’s mother had a brief conversation with the the dog’s owner, according to police, but no identifying information was exchanged.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact police at (717) 334-8111.