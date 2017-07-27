Rep. Patty Kim joins neighborhood cleanup effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- State Representative Patty Kim spent part of Thursday helping volunteers clean up a Harrisburg neighborhood. Kim says a woman called her office to discuss trash that was dumped behind her home on Howard Street, so Kim called in a group of volunteers, and joined them in helping to clean up the area.

Kim says the group effort teaches younger community members some valuable lessons.

"If a couple of groups can come together to help one person out, it really teaches the youth how to respect our neighborhoods," said Kim. "Throwing trash on the ground is not okay. Someone can dump a bunch of stuff in two minutes, but it takes four hours to clear it all out."

Kim says some volunteers who worked at the site came from out of state to help.