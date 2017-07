× Shermans Dale man dead after crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shermans Dale man is dead after a crash in Lower Mifflin Township.

On July 26 at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Shermans Dale man was driving south on Doubling Gap Road.

He lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn, and he was ejected during the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.