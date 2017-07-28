× 2 Lancaster County men accused of robbing coworker at knifepoint

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Two Lancaster County men are under arrest for allegedly robbing a man at knife point at a construction site on the 500 block of Pequea Boulevard, according to Lancaster County Southern Regional Police.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Lancaster, reported the robbery Thursday afternoon. He told police he was robbed at knifepoint by two men — Jason A. Long, 42, of the 200 block of Goods Road in Providence Township, and Anthony B. Hampton, 27, of Lancaster Estates in Mount Joy.

According to police, the victim alleges that he had been doing work for Long at the home on Pequea Boulevard. The victim reportedly asked Long to meet him at the home so he could be paid for his services. The victim told police that when he went to the home, Long paid him for the work, but the victim got into an argument with Long and Hampton, a coworker. The victim said Long and Hampton argued that the victim owed Hampton money, and demanded he pay him. Long and Hampton then allegedly pulled out knives and threatened the victim with bodily harm if he did not pay.

The victim said Long and Hampton took the victim’s wallet and cash. The alleged crime occurred in the presence of a 12-year-old boy from Lancaster who had accompanied the victim to the home. The victim said he and the child fled the scene without injury.

Police arrested Long and Hampdon, charging both with one count of felony robbery, one misdemeanor count of theft, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Both subjects were transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment, where bail was set at $75,000 for each subject. Both were unable to post bail and are being held in Lancaster County Prison, according to police.