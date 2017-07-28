× Mount Joy man arrested for indecent exposure and lewdness after exposing himself

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — East Hempfield Police have arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two separate occasions.

Nathaniel Smith, 35, of Mount Joy, was arrested Friday after reports of two incidents where he exposed himself to the neighbor of a home he was visiting. These alleged incidents occurred on July 16th and July 21st, in the 2000 block of Marietta Avenue.

According to a release from the East Hempfield Police Department, Smith allegedly masturbated in view of the neighbor while she was outside doing yard work, alarming and offending her.