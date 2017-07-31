× Police file charges against man shot in Lancaster last week

LANCASTER, PA. — A suspect is arrested for a shooting in Lancaster last week. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25th, police were called to the area of W. King St. and N. Mulberry St. for a report of a shooting. Police found located blood on a sidewalk on the 1st blk . N. Mulberry St. but did not locate a victim.

Police soon learned that a man suffering gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen had been brought to the Emergency Medicine Department (EMD) at Lancaster General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim, Marquice Gatewood, a resident of Lancaster, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, Detectives learned that Gatewood, 25, and others had been inside a property on the 1st blk. N. Mulberry St. on the 25th.

According to police, Gatewood argued with people inside, pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds in the room. There were reportedly over 20 people in the room at the time that Gatewood discharged the handgun. People left the house. Gatewood reportedly robbed at least one person, at gunpoint, while outside the building.

During a subsequent confrontation, Gatewood was apparently disarmed by an unknown person. Gatewood was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

Police found a Charter Arms .38 caliber revolver on the 200 blk. W. King St. That gun was identified as the same gun that Gatewood had brandished and discharged inside the building on N. Mulberry St. A check of the serial number revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen to Lancaster City Police on June 18th. It has not yet been confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot Gatewood.

Police filed a Criminal Complaint against Gatewood before MDJ Roth. Gatewood was charged with Robbery, Persons Not To Possess (etc.) Firearms, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Receiving Stolen Property. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Gatewood. The warrant was served on Gatewood at the hospital.

Gatewood was discharged from the hospital on 31 July 2017 and taken to LCP where he is currently awaiting arraignment on the Criminal Complaint.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Whiteford at at 717-735-1780 whitefor@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.