× Police investigating theft of catalytic converter from motor vehicle in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an alleged theft from a motor vehicle.

On July 27 at approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Briarsdale Road for theft from a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, police learned that someone had entered the business parking lot sometime between 4 p.m. on July 25 and 9 a.m. on July 27 and cut off the catalytic converter from underneath a parked company van.

Anyone observing an individual lurking around vehicles in parking lots in the area especially late at night is requested to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this case is asked to either submit a tip on this website or contact LPPD directly at (717) 657-5656.