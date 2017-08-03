× Fleetwood police seek York man accused of attempting to kidnap his female coworker

FLEETWOOD, Berks County — Fleetwood police are seeking a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a York County woman Wednesday night.

According to Fleetwood Police Department news release, Ramfis Tavarez-Berroa, 20, of York, is charged with kidnapping for ransom, unlawful restraint, simple assault, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He allegedly attempted to kidnap a 23-year-old York woman.

The Reading Eagle reports that the Tavarez-Berroa and the woman were coworkers.

According to the news release, police were summoned to a Sheetz store on Kutztown and Moselem Springs Roads in Fleetwood for a reported domestic incident. They found the victim, who told police she had escaped from the vehicle while Tavarez-Berroa bought gas.

The Reading Eagle reports that the woman occasionally gave Tavarez-Berroa rides home from work. On the day of the incident, they stopped at a Burger King, and Tavarez-Berroa offered to drive while the victim ate. She eventually realized they were not driving toward either of their homes.

The police news release said Tavarez-Berroa then tied the victim’s hands with her work lanyard and a seatbelt and told her he was taking her two New York. But the vehicle ran low on gas, forcing him to stop at Sheetz. As he filled the tank, the victim recovered her phone, which Tavarez-Berroa had taken from her, ran to the store and shouted for help.

Tavarez-Berroa then fled the scene in the victim’s car, a white 2009 Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania registration KGL9168, police say. He is still at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fleetwood police at (610) 944-7011.