Harrisburg Police seeking information on fatal motorcycle accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are currently investigating a motorcycle accident that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers were called to the area of 19th street and Paxton street for a reported motorcycle crash around 1pm. The caller reported, according to police, that the motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed. When police arrived, they found the motorcycle driver laying in the road with severe injuries. The driver was then transported to Hershey Medical center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Traffic safety interviewed witnesses at the scene, who reported that the motorcycle had been going east on Paxton street, and hit the passenger side of a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, who was making a left-hand turn onto Dean street, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this accident can submit a tip to Harrisburg Police at www.hbgpd.org