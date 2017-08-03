LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. — A bag of tools were turned in to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department on July 25th. The tools were found in the middle of North Lockwillow Avenue by a passing driver. It appears as if the bag fell from the back of a truck. If you lost a set of tools and can identify them, please contact Ofc. McPhillips at (717) 657-5656.
Lose your tools?
-
Police investigating shots fired incident in Lower Paxton Township
-
NFL Alumni and Mid Penn Bank take swings for charity
-
Apartment building, cars damaged by gunfire in Lower Paxton Township
-
State police are investigating a fatal fire in Lower Paxton Township
-
One dead, one injured in Lower Paxton Township fire
-
-
Police: 250 pound bear hit, killed by vehicle in Lower Paxton Township
-
Police locate missing teen from Lower Swatara Township
-
Former volunteer firefighter charged in series of arsons in Lower Paxton Township
-
Keystone Technical Institute in Dauphin County shuts its doors
-
Franklin County man beat with hammer, choked with chain in drug dispute
-
-
Grantville woman found passed out inside her vehicle with 48 bags of heroin
-
Lower Paxton police are seeking July 5 robbery suspect
-
Police seek to identify female bank robbery suspect