Golf tournament raises $40,000 for volunteer fire company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A charity golf tournament in Dauphin County is saving taxpayers money.

Friday's Three Mile Island charity golf tournament at Sunset Golf Course raised $40,000 for the Londonderry Volunteer Fire Company. The fire chief says the money raised from the tournament means no taxpayers will have to pay for an expansion project at the fire station.

"It saves taxpayer money. No taxpayer money is going into this project to date," said Chief Bart Shellenhamer.

Even after Friday's success, the future of the event is unclear, given the impending closure of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant.

"Everybody knows where TMI is headed," said Shellenhamer. "Without this event, we're going to have to resort to other means and other funds."

The annual golf tournament has raised nearly $600,000 for the fire company over the past 12 years.