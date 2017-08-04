Poll: Should Congress have taken their August recess?

Congress is done working for the month of August, after confirming 78 nominations Thursday before leaving for recess.

Their colleagues in the House of Representatives are already gone, but everyone knows there is much work to be done upon their return.

In fact, lawmakers are leaving town without tackling the issue of the debt ceiling, passing a budget, and passing tax reform, all of which are of top priority.

The Senators will return after Labor Day, September 4, despite needing to pass a government funding packaging by October 1.

According to FOX News, there are only 12 days remaining in the fiscal year that both the House and Senate are due to be in session at the same time.

Our question is, should Congress have taken their August recess?