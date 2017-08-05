Police officers host family-friendly “Copsicle” event in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County families joined the East Hempfield Township Police Department at Amos Herr Dream Park for some family fun on Saturday.

The first-ever “Copsicle” event was held, inviting children and their families out to meet the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Families who attended, got to meet the departments very own K9, “Ringo”.

They also had the chance to scope out police cruisers and indulge in some popsicles while they were at it.

Organizers tell FOX43 the event is part of a community outreach effort to break down the borders between police and the community and shed positive light on the force.

“This year was the opening of the Amos Herr Dream Park in front of the police station, so at our previous event ‘Coffee With a Cop’ back in June, we decided what better way than to interact with the community on nice, warm summer day, than to have the kids play at the park and offer them popsicles while they do so,” said Chris Keen, an officer with the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

More than 200 people attended Saturday’s event.