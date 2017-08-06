× York man threatens to kill state trooper

YORK COUNTY, Pa — A York man is facing charges after he threatened to shoot and kill a State Trooper on August 2.

Robert Tatum Richards, 33, of York, is facing two charges of Terroristic Threats after he sent threatening text messages to a 59-year-old Dallastown woman and threatened to shoot and kill a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

An anonymous caller reported to State Police on Aug 2, that Richards sent threatening text messages to the 59-year-old and threatened to shoot and kill a State Trooper from the York Barracks that he recently had court with.

Richards was found in York City on Aug 4, where he was taken into custody without incident.