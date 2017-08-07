× Lebanon police investigate shooting that injured 15-year-old boy

LEBANON — Lebanon City Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the 300 block of N. 5th Street that was reported at 2:44 a.m. on Saturday.

The shooting injured a 15-year-old juvenile, police say.

Officers responded to the report and found spent shell casings at the scene. The victim, who fled before police arrived, was located on the 500 block of N. 8th Street, police say. He suffered a non-life-threatening wound to one of his hands and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment, according to police.

Witnesses told police that three black men pulled up to the 300 block of N. 5th Street in a black car. All three exited the vehicle, and one of them asked for a specific person. After some discussion, the man fired a handgun. The victim was not the person whose name was mentioned by the suspects, according to witnesses. No one else is believed to have been injured in the incident.

All indications are the suspects targeted a specific person at the scene and this was not a random act.

Police are actively working this investigation and request anyone with information to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.