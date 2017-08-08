× 3rd Annual Bras Across the Bridge event to take place Saturday, August 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Feel Your Boobies Foundation will host its Third Annual Bras Across the Bridge event in Harrisburg on Saturday, August 12.

The goal of the event is to raise funds to support the Foundation’s College Outreach Program, which provides free breast health education materials each year to 200 college health centers nationwide, the release states.

The bra chain will be revealed at the Harrisburg City Islanders Pink Night soccer game around 6:30 p.m. before being paraded down City Island and across Walnut Street bridge. A Survivor March concludes the parade — a group of survivors will lead the group across the bridge, followed by the participants, according to the release.

A pre-party, hosted by the City Islanders, will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A post-party will be held at Arooga’s on 2nd Street in Harrisburg from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The night concludes with fireworks at FNB Field at 9:15 p.m.

To register to participate in Bras Across the Bridge, click here go to www.feelyourboobies.com and click on the Bras Across the Bridge banner. The cost to register is $25 per person, which includes a free event t-shirt, participation in all Bras Across the Bridge festivities, an event swag bag, and free entry to the Post-Party at Arooga’s. Online registration closes on Friday, August 11 at noon.

Event day registration will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on City Island. Participants can pick up their packets on Friday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Athleta Harrisburg located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace.