Camp Hill man facing charges after allegedly pushing ex-wife out of moving vehicle during argument

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Camp Hill man is facing charges after allegedly pushing his ex-wife out of a moving vehicle.

Anthony Shanaman, 36, is facing reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On August 6, police were called to the 1st block of E. Willow St. for a report of a domestic dispute that got physical.

The investigation revealed that Shanaman was traveling in a vehicle with his ex-wife when an argument erupted. At one point, Shanaman pushed his ex-wife out of a moving vehicle, and she was nearly struck by a vehicle traveling behind Shanaman’s vehicle.

Shanaman fled the scene and was later apprehended at his residence.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison and arraigned on the above charges.