Drier and cool Tuesday with a bit of a breeze and lower humidity

DRIER, SOME WARMING: Tuesday brings drier conditions to the region, but it’s still on the cool side for August. There’s plenty of clouds to start, and even some foggy spots, but sunshine breaks by mid to late morning. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 60s. After a window of sunshine through late morning, more clouds bubble up fast, leading to partly sunny afternoon skies. It’s breezy, and still cool. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies are clear for the overnight period. Conditions are cool and comfortable, with readings in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday brings a return to mostly sunny skies, and it’s a bit milder. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SHOWER CHANCES SLOWLY RETURN: Clouds start increasing Thursday ahead of the next system. A sunny start during the morning ends partly sunny by the end of the day. Expect readings in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Friday brings a return to widespread shower and thunderstorm chances. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees, perhaps a touch higher depending on precipitation timing.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A stalled system likely makes a bit of an unsettled weekend. There’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, otherwise expect partly sunny to mostly clouds skies. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies clear a bit more for Sunday, but clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be excluded, especially south. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s depending on sunshine. Monday is drier and partly sunny. Expect readings near 80 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!