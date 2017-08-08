× Harrisburg man accused of strangling girlfriend during domestic dispute

HARRISBURG — A 24-year-old Harrisburg man is accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend during a domestic dispute last Thursday, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Marquan Whiting is charged with strangulation and simple assault after allegedly striking and attempting to strangle the victim during an argument at 3:18 p.m. on the 2400 block of Magnolia Terrace. Police say a family member intervened and was able to pull Whiting off the victim as he assaulted her. Whiting was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center, where he was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.