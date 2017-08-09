× Lancaster woman accused of attempting to flee in car while officer’s arm was inside the vehicle

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Lancaster woman under investigation for trespassing attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle while a State Police trooper’s arm was inside, according to a police report.

The incident happened Wednesday at 8:42 a.m. on the first block of Ashton Drive, according to police.

Officers were summoned to the residence for the report of a criminal trespassing offense in progress. When police arrived, the homeowner directed them inside to where they found the accused, Kayla Jo Coombs. Police say Coombs had been told multiple times by the homeowner and by State Police not to be at the residence.

Coombs was asked to go outside while troopers investigated the incident. She complied, but eventually entered her vehicle and locked the doors in an attempt to hinder the investigation, police allege.

According to police, Coombs became combative when troopers asked her to unlock the doors and exit the vehicle. She allegedly attempted to strike and kick an officer who reached inside the vehicle. She then allegedly started the vehicle and attempted to leave, putting it in reverse and accelerating while the officer’s arm was still inside the car.

Coombs allegedly hit another vehicle and came to a stop. Troopers were able to unlock the door, extract her from the vehicle, and place her under arrest.

Coombs is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer, simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, police say.