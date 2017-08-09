× Poll: Do you think the state should legalize video gaming terminals for bars/taverns?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Tavern and Bar owners have been feeling lighter in their pockets, after claiming they have lost thousands of dollars in revenue from their to-go coolers.

When tavern and bar owners removed the coolers, they expected to install video gaming terminals, but the state has not legalized the machines.

Today, local officials and tavern owners are coming together at BrewTaGo in York to call on legislators to legalize video gaming terminals, as a way to make up for profits lost by the to-go coolers.

One of the complaints by BrewTaGo is that big businesses can sell the bottles cheaper than they can afford to and State Representative Stan Saylor says 12 Pennsylvania casinos are winning out over mom & pop taverns and restaurants like the BrewTaGo in having the video gaming terminals.

Our question is, do you think the state should legalize video gaming terminals for bars/taverns?