Lancaster police seek identity of man who spray painted ‘F*** the Police’ on police station door

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are trying to identify a man suspected of spray painting an obscene message on the door of the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station on the first block of West Chestnut Street.

The incident happened August 6 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police say. Two men approached the sallyport door on the N. Market Street side of the police station. (The sallyport is used as the secure entrance to the station for people in police custody.)

While one man allegedly served as a lookout, the other spray painted the obscene message on the door.

Surveillance video from the House of Pizza, a nearby restaurant, showed at least one of the suspects had been inside the business before the vandalism occurred.

The suspect appears to be a white male in his 20’s, with a thin build, blond hair pulled into a “man bun,” wearing glasses and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) is asked to contact Lancaster Police Sgt. Kurt Miller at (717) 735-3347 or by email at millerk@lancasterpolice.com. You can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or text an anonymous tip by sending LANCS plus your message to 847411.