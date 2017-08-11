× Police are making the public aware of a recent phone scam in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are making the public aware of a recent phone scam.

Carroll Township Police were alerted to a scam where a person, who represented themselves as an employee from Dillsburg Banner Newspaper contacted a resident via the phone and requested credit card information.

According to police, it is reported that the number on the Caller ID was the real number of the Dillsburg Banner Newspaper.

Employees from the Dillsburg Banner Newspaper will not contact residents asking for credit card information over the phone. If this occurs, police are advising to not engage the in any conversation with the caller, hang up right away and contact your local police department.