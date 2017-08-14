× CAT Transit Center in downtown Harrisburg declared a smoke-free zone

HARRISBURG — The Capital Area Transit Center on Second and Market Streets is now a non-smoking zone, CAT spokesperson Robert Philbin announced Monday.

The smoking ban goes into effect today, Philbin said. It prohibits smoking in or around bus shelters and boarding areas in the outdoor space leased from the city by Capital Area Transit. Non-Smoking signs have been posted around the area.

Violators will be subject to a $50 fine. CAT, as operator in control of the area regulated by the Harrisburg law, shall request that any person violating the provisions of the law, either cease the violation immediately, or leave the premises. The law is enforced by the Director of the Bureau of Code Enforcement, the Director of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Enrichment, and/or the City of Harrisburg Chief of Police.

“This action will help create a better environment at the CAT downtown Transfer Center,” Tom Reynolds, CAT General Manager, said. “The area will be smoke-free and cleaner and healthier for CAT passengers as well as the general public in the vicinity of Market Square.”

Capital Area Transit was incorporated in 1973 when Cumberland County and Dauphin County Commissioners and the City of Harrisburg organized CAT to provide mass transit Fixed-Route and Paratransit shared-ride services, which today conveniently and safely transport about 2 million riders a year in the one thousand square mile capital region.