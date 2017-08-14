Harrisburg man allegedly caught with large stash of drugs, illegal handguns during police search

Posted 12:16 PM, August 14, 2017, by

HARRISBURG — A 46-year-old Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after the Harrisburg Police Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at his home on the 900 block of N. 17th Street on August 7, according to a police report.

David Mark Washington was taken into custody without incident after the warrant was executed, police say. He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving stolen property, seven counts of former convict not to possess a firearm, obliterating markings of ID for firearms and possession of marijuana, according to police.

When officers executed the search warrant on his home, the following items were seized:

  • 380 caliber rounds
  • 9 millimeter rounds
  • 30/30 rounds
  • shotgun shells
  • one Taser
  • $8,000 worth of raw heroin
  • 300 baggies of heroin
  • $8,000 worth of crack cocaine
  • $30 worth of marijuana
  • $300 in various pills
  • Various drug paraphernalia
  • Two 22-caliber rifles with scopes
  • One 30-06 rifle with a scope
  • One 30/30 Mossburg rifle with a scope
  • One 380-caliber handgun
  • Two 40-caliber handguns
  • One set of handcuffs
  • Packaging material for heroin
  • A large quantity of unused hypodermic needles
  • $1,139 in cash

One of the 40-caliber handguns, a Ruger, was reported stolen to the Fairview Township Police Department, police say. The 40-caliber Glock 22 handgun was reported stolen to West Shore Regional police, officers say.