× Harrisburg man allegedly caught with large stash of drugs, illegal handguns during police search

HARRISBURG — A 46-year-old Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after the Harrisburg Police Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at his home on the 900 block of N. 17th Street on August 7, according to a police report.

David Mark Washington was taken into custody without incident after the warrant was executed, police say. He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving stolen property, seven counts of former convict not to possess a firearm, obliterating markings of ID for firearms and possession of marijuana, according to police.

When officers executed the search warrant on his home, the following items were seized:

380 caliber rounds

9 millimeter rounds

30/30 rounds

shotgun shells

one Taser

$8,000 worth of raw heroin

300 baggies of heroin

$8,000 worth of crack cocaine

$30 worth of marijuana

$300 in various pills

Various drug paraphernalia

Two 22-caliber rifles with scopes

One 30-06 rifle with a scope

One 30/30 Mossburg rifle with a scope

One 380-caliber handgun

Two 40-caliber handguns

One set of handcuffs

Packaging material for heroin

A large quantity of unused hypodermic needles

$1,139 in cash

One of the 40-caliber handguns, a Ruger, was reported stolen to the Fairview Township Police Department, police say. The 40-caliber Glock 22 handgun was reported stolen to West Shore Regional police, officers say.