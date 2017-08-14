Harrisburg man allegedly caught with large stash of drugs, illegal handguns during police search
HARRISBURG — A 46-year-old Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after the Harrisburg Police Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at his home on the 900 block of N. 17th Street on August 7, according to a police report.
David Mark Washington was taken into custody without incident after the warrant was executed, police say. He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving stolen property, seven counts of former convict not to possess a firearm, obliterating markings of ID for firearms and possession of marijuana, according to police.
When officers executed the search warrant on his home, the following items were seized:
- 380 caliber rounds
- 9 millimeter rounds
- 30/30 rounds
- shotgun shells
- one Taser
- $8,000 worth of raw heroin
- 300 baggies of heroin
- $8,000 worth of crack cocaine
- $30 worth of marijuana
- $300 in various pills
- Various drug paraphernalia
- Two 22-caliber rifles with scopes
- One 30-06 rifle with a scope
- One 30/30 Mossburg rifle with a scope
- One 380-caliber handgun
- Two 40-caliber handguns
- One set of handcuffs
- Packaging material for heroin
- A large quantity of unused hypodermic needles
- $1,139 in cash
One of the 40-caliber handguns, a Ruger, was reported stolen to the Fairview Township Police Department, police say. The 40-caliber Glock 22 handgun was reported stolen to West Shore Regional police, officers say.