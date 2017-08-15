Calls, tips assisted in arrest of man who robbed Royer Pharmacy in Ephrata Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The man who robbed the Royer Pharmacy in Ephrata Borough last week is in custody.

An investigation by Ephrata Police and Northern Lancaster County Regional Police led to the arrest of 33-year-old Jade Polynone, of Lititz.

Ephrata Police was dispatched to the pharmacy around 5:30 p.m. on August 7 for an armed robbery. Officers obtained the suspect’s photo from surveillance cameras and spread them around via media and social media sites.

Police say multiple calls and tips assisted in the investigation.

Polynone is being held at the Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail from separate charges filed by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.