× At least fifteen teens receive treatment for rabies in Morocco after reportedly having sex with donkey

MOROCCO– At least fifteen teens in a rural Moroccan town are being treated for rabies and reportedly having sex with a donkey, according to the New York Post.

The teens spent a week at the Mechraa Belksiri Hospital in the hospital receiving treatment and receiving a rabies vaccination, after the animal transmitted the disease to them.

The incident has reportedly left families of the teens “in distress and horror.”

However, it is claimed that the actual number of infected individuals could be much higher as many of the families took their sons for treatment outside the local area to avoid shame.

Now, authorities are trying to find anyone else who may have “admired” the donkey closely to limit the further spread of disease. They have also ordered the owner of the animal to slaughter it to avoid the risk of further spreading the disease.