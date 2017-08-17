× Baltimore man accused of damaging bar window, punching police officer

YORK — A 27-year-old Baltimore man damaged the window of a bar after being escorted out of the establishment for refusing to pay his bill, then slugged a police officer who was attempting to arrest him, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the White Rose bar on the first block of Beaver Street, police say. Daymon Montray Farrare is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief involving property damage, public drunkenness and resisting arrest, according to police.

Police say they were called to the scene at 1:54 a.m. Responding officers found Farrare being detained by three people outside the bar. Witnesses told police that Farrare had punched and damaged a window at the bar after being escorted outside. According to witnesses, Farrare was highly intoxicated and refused to pay his bill.

When security took him outside, police say, Farrare became aggressive and punched the window, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. He then attempted to flee, but security members detained him until police arrived.

While he was being booked, police say Farrare struck an officer in the chest after the officer removed his handcuffs. During the struggle, he allegedly caused an injury to the officer’s hand and shoved another officer into a wall. It took three deputies to restrain him, police say.