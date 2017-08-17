Pensupreme Dairy smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Crews are working to demolish the Pensupreme Dairy smokestack in York City. Workers are chipping away at the structure by hand. Executives say that's the safest way to complete the task.

"We're demolishing it from the top down. It's very labor-intensive," said Michael Konieczka, the executive vice president of Wagman, the construction company handling the demolition. "We're not using high-powered equipment to take it down because it's unpredictable where debris will fall when you do it that way."

The demolition of the smokestack is expected to take about a week.

The dairy processing plant, and other nearby businesses, have already been cleared away to make room for the construction of a new high school. The 65,000 square foot upper school is expected to be opened by York Academy next year.