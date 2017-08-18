× Red Lion man arrested, charged in alleged sexual abuse of child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The investigation began on June 14 when a child met with a forensic interviewer at the York County Children’s Advocacy Center — the case was forwarded to the York Area Regional Police Department from the Southern Regional Police Department after the interview.

In the interview, the victim described alleged sexual acts that James Wolf, 33, performed when the victim’s mother was at work, according to the affidavit.

On June 29, an officer tried to contact Wolf but he refused to speak and referred him to his lawyer. The officer then spoke with Wolf’s lawyer who said he did not want to be interviewed regarding the allegations.

The officer then reached out to the victim’s mother, and the two met on July 19 at the police station. She told the officer that she left Wolf in July 2016 but the two were still technically married.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s mother told police that she remembers the child saying something about sex and Wolf. She confronted Wolf about what the victim told her and he said that the victim shouldn’t say things like that because it would get him into trouble.

The victim’s mother also noticed the child reverting back to baby like behaviors at times, the affidavit states.

Wolf is charged with two counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, two counts of indecent assault with a person less than 13 and one count of corruption of minors.

He was unable to post $250,000 bond and is being held at York County Prison.

This story was changed to shield the identity of the victim.