× Crews battle 4-alarm fire in Lebanon County

SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Crews battled a 4-alarm fire at Weaber Lumber in Lebanon County on Saturday into Sunday.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire started shortly before midnight, and quickly grew to 4-alarms. Crews from multiple counties were called in to help extinguish the fire.

Lawn Fire Chief Daniel Braden says that his crews remained on scene for 9 hours battling it. The fire started in a large kiln in the rear of a building.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to just two buildings on the property. Both buildings are a total loss.

An exact damage estimate is unknown at this time. The cause is still under investigation.

Braden says that one fire fighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Weaber Lumber makes mouldings, flooring, and side boards and more at its South Annville Township location.