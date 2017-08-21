× Man scammed by person who stated he worked for software company

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Klingerstown man was scammed Saturday after receiving a call regarding reimbursement for a software program he didn’t use.

Police say the victim, identified as Dietrich, received a call from a man stating he worked for a software company. The man said his name was Ryan Wilson and told Dietrich that he wanted to reimburse him $498 for not using the software in two years.

Dietrich, 69, didn’t think anything was strange about the phone call because he did purchase that software two years ago, according to the release.

Police say the man gave Wilson his account information for the reimbursement but then noticed $1,450 was taken from his account. Dietrich tried to contact Wilson from the number he called him from, 408-844-4411, but there was no answer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police-Schuylkill.