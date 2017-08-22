Hazy, hot and humid Tuesday with evening strong to severe storms likely

EVENING SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Tuesday brings a brief return to the 90s, and there’s a chance for evening severe weather! It’s a warm and soupy start in the meantime. Readings begin in the middle 60s to lower 70s with some hazy and foggy spots. Most of Tuesday afternoon is dry and partly cloudy, but a few isolated pop up thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Readings are in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s at times. Strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening bring threat for strong winds, torrential rainfall, and hail, especially for the western half of the region. Skies quiet through the overnight period with lingering clouds and a few showers. Readings are in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity levels come down a bit, and skies dry by daybreak.

MIDWEEK COOL DOWN: In the wake of the potent cold front, a drastic change in air mass is coming for the middle to the end of the week. Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions Wednesday. Cooler air doesn’t sneak in just yet, though readings are lower than Tuesday. However, humidity levels do begin to drop during the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. The cooler air is settled in for Thursday and Friday. It feels more like late September. Readings are in the middle to upper 70s Thursday, and then in the lower to middle 70s on Friday. Humidity levels are very comfortable for Central PA.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains cooler than average for the region. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 70s. Sunday brings more of the same, with similar readings in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity levels remain low and very comfortable for this time of year. Monday is partly to mostly cloudy. Conditions are still on the cool side, with readings in the upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!