FOX43 Capitol Beat: Interview with Congressman Charlie Dent

Pennsylvania Congressman Charlie Dent joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel this week on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Dent, who has represented Pennsylvania’s 15th District which includes Dauphin and Lebanon Counties since 2005, is a co-chair of the moderate Republican ‘Tuesday Group’ caucus in Congress.

Despite his Republican party affiliation, Dent has not been shy of criticizing President Donald Trump. He voted “no” for the House GOP health care bill, the American Health Care Act, when it passed the House in May.

After three Republican Senators voted no on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, Dent said a bipartisan effort was needed to push the legislation through.

Recently, after the President said “many sides” were to blame for the violent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, Dent tweeted, “@POTUS must stop the moral equivalency! AGAIN, white supremacists were to blame for the violence in #Charlottesville.”

