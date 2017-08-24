× Police seek information about intoxicated man who was walking in roadway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking more information about a man who was stopped by officers in Manheim Township.

The Southwestern Regional Police Department received a call from a resident Thursday morning regarding a male walking in the roadway who appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers located the man on Skyview Drive near the intersection of Morning Star Road.

Police say he was intoxicated and he provided them with three different names. The man advised officers that he was living in the woods nearby, the report states.

He was identified as 23-year-old Delonte Hamilton — it was revealed through an electronic fingerprint system after he was taken into custody due to his intoxicated state.

According to the release, he had a robbery warrant from Maryland.

Police say Hamilton is a black male, has a 6-foot-1 height and has a medium build. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing long pants a large coat.

Anyone that knows the subject or had seen him in that area is asked to contact the Southwestern Regional Police Department at 717-225-1333 ext. 100 or York County Dispatch at 717-854-5571.