York Fair Demolition Derby tickets go on sale Friday, August 25

YORK, Pa. — Tickets for the Demolition Derby at the York Fair go on sale Friday, August 25 at 9 a.m.

The derby starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.

You are able to purchase tickets at the York Fair Box Office on Carlisle Avenue, by phone at 717-848-2033 and online at www.yorkfair.com.

Seats are general admission — tickets are $10 for those 11 and over. They’re free for children 10 and under.

All grandstand show tickets include the gate admission fee with the exception of “Will Call” tickets, the release states.