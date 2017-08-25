× Police searching for theft suspect in connection to attempted robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for theft suspect in connection to an attempted robbery.

Toni Eboch, 27, is facing charges after attempting a robbery outside a Walmart.

On August 18 around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery.

An investigation revealed that Eboch attempted to rob a patron of the store in the parking lot. After the attempt failed, Eboch fled the scene.

Police searched the area and some local residents were not able to locate her.

There is currently an active warrant for Toni Eboch. Anyone with information regarding the incident or her location is asked to contact Carlisle Police.