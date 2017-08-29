× Harrisburg police seek missing man with developmental issues

HARRISBURG — Police are searching for a man with developmental issues that has been missing since Saturday.

Jordan Jeffries, 24, was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Jefferson Street. He is described as a white male, 4 feet, 10 inches tall, with short dirty blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light khaki shorts. While he is 24 years old, he functions on a young child’s level, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg police at (717) 255-3183.