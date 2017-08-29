× Hazleton teenager accused of leaving child unattended outside a bar

HAZLETON, Pa. — A teenager is under arrest after allegedly leaving her 14 month old child outside of a bar in Hazleton on August 26th.

According to a police report, Destiny Davila, 18, of Hazelton left her child outside for 25 minutes while she went inside a bar, and then left to go to another unknown location. The child was first found by a woman outside the bar, who was transporting the infant to her home, when she was pulled over by police for having an expired registration. The woman told police that the child’s mother had been drinking at the bar where she found the child, but had left and not returned, according to the police report.

Later, an employee of the bar arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and spoke to officers, claiming she had seen Davila leave the child, and make the comment “I don’t want may baby.” before leaving the bar. Police then took custody of the child and after the child was treated by Medical Personnel, was transported to a local hospital. An officer went with the child to fill out protective custody paperwork, and Luzerne County Children and Youth Services were contacted, and told police they would meet with them at the station.

Davila then arrived on the scene and identified herself as the mother of the child. Police reported that Davila showed signs of intoxication, and was taken into custody. After being advised of her rights, Davila agreed to speak with police, giving officers conflicting stories about the evenings events. The police report says Davila stated she had been drinking before taking her child to the bar, where she met up with some friends, and that someone at the bar had offered to watch her child. Davila also claimed that she was still at the bar when someone told her that the infant was gone, but did not call the police to report the child missing, according to the police criminal complaint.

Davila has been charged with endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, consumption of alcoholic beverages under the age of 21, and public drunkenness.

Bail was set at $15,000, and Davila is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, set for September 6th, according to online court documents.