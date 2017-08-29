× Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, adult son in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her adult son inside their home.

Gary Drake, 59, is facing two counts of aggravated assault for the incident.

On August 22 around 7:25 p.m., police were dispatched to an active domestic incident on the 500 block of Clinton Road in Harrisburg.

An investigation revealed that Drake allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and when her adult son attempted to intervene, Drake also assaulted him.

When both victims fell to the ground, Drake allegedly continued to assault them both.

The female victim suffered a concussion and a variety of contusions on her body while the male suffered a broken nose, broken pinkie and a concussion.

Drake was remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.