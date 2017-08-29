× New Holland man accused of punching, choking woman

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A New Holland man is facing charges after police say he punched and choked a woman. Michael Kellenberger, 54, is charged with Simple Assault, Strangulation, and Harassment. Police say on August 26th, a family member of the victim’s received pictures of her with multiple injuries. Police went to the Ashlea Gardens Apartment Complex in New Holland Borough where they found the victim with multiple injuries to her face and arms. Officers reported the apartment was in disarray and there appeared to have been a struggle.

Kellenberger is accused of punching and choking the victim.

He was taken to Lancaster County Central Booking to be arraigned. Kellenberger was released after posting $50,000 bail.