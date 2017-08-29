× Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG — An early morning traffic stop on the 2200 block of Walnut Street led to a series of charges for a Harrisburg man on Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle driven by Shakeem Sherron Jamison. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana in the car, observed marijuana remnants on Jamison’s lap and drug paraphernalia on the car’s back seat. The officer removed Jamison and a passenger and conducted a search of the vehicle. Police also allegedly discovered Oxycodone on Jamison, which was not prescribed to him.

Jamison was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center. While there, Jamison allegedly attempted to flee from police and refused to follow orders. Officers were able to regain control over Jamison, and placed him in a booking cell, where police say another search discovered marijuana on his person.

Jamison was charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of counterfeit substance by an unauthorized person, and traffic violations. He was released after posting bail.