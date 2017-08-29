× York man accused of robbing convenience store in June

YORK — A 19-year-old York man is facing robbery, weapons and simple assault charges after allegedly holding up a convenience store on the 300 block of West Market Street in June, according to York police.

Police say Louwis Caraballo-Lozada, of the 400 block of Salem Street, allegedly entered the Variedades Latinas store at 2:33 p.m. on June 8. He placed an item for purchase on the counter and handed money to the cashier for the sale. When the cashier opened the register to complete the transaction, Caraballo-Lozada allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the cashier, and said, “Give me the money,” and “Give me the money or I’ll kill you.”

He then allegedly jumped over the counter, removed $155 in cash, and fled on foot.

Caraballo-Lozada is charged with one count each of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault (threat by menace) and possession of a weapon.

Police are searching for Caraballo-Lozada, but he has not yet been located.